WYSSEIER MARTHA ANNE

On April 15, 2019, Martha Anne Wysseier, 79, of Zelienople and formerly of Ross Township, passed away peacefully. Survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, John "Jack" Wysseier; her loving children, Sharon (Scott) Spung of St. Louis, MO, John F. (Dina) Wysseier of Ft. Myers, FL; brother, Rev. William (Nancy) Paul; grandchildren, A. James, Anne E., Jessica L. Spung and Lauren T. and Julia L. Wysseier; great-grandchild, Eleanor R. Spung. A celebration of life service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, with a reception to follow at Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063. Martha graduated from Robert Morris University in 1959. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at UPS on the North Side in their HR department. Martha also was a longtime volunteer at Passavant Hospital. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Ste. E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

www.simonsfuneralhome.com