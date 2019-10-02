|
|
BURRELL MARTHA B. (MAIERS)
Age 90, of Crafton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born on December 19, 1928 to the late William C. and Mary E. (Pearce) Maiers of Latrobe, PA and predeceased by her husband, Paul B. Burrell and 13 older siblings, William U. (Leoda), Phillip S. (Lucy), John G., Cecelia M., Stella B., Minerva E., Regis R. (Matilda), Ruth E. (Harry), Wallace G. (Mildred), Anna Mae, Martin C., Robert J. (Marie) and Walter T. (Margaret). She is also survived by her daughter, Patricia L. (Charles), and Donald P. (Katherine) Burrell; grandson, Carl M. (Terri) Dobrowsky; and great-grandson, Logan M. Dobrowsky. Visitation WEDNESDAY ONLY 6-8 p.m. at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, 15205 where the blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019