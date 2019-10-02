Home

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
MARTHA B. (MAIERS) BURRELL


1928 - 2019
MARTHA B. (MAIERS) BURRELL Obituary
BURRELL MARTHA B. (MAIERS)

Age 90, of Crafton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born on December 19, 1928 to the late William C. and Mary E. (Pearce) Maiers of Latrobe, PA and predeceased by her husband, Paul B. Burrell and 13 older siblings, William U. (Leoda), Phillip S. (Lucy), John G., Cecelia M., Stella B., Minerva E., Regis R. (Matilda), Ruth E. (Harry), Wallace G. (Mildred), Anna Mae, Martin C., Robert J. (Marie) and Walter T. (Margaret). She is also survived by her daughter, Patricia L. (Charles), and Donald P. (Katherine) Burrell; grandson, Carl M. (Terri) Dobrowsky; and great-grandson, Logan M. Dobrowsky. Visitation WEDNESDAY ONLY 6-8 p.m. at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, 15205 where the blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
