Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
414 E King St
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 393-9661
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA (NAPPER) BURNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA (NAPPER) BURNS Obituary
BURNS MARTHA (NAPPER)

Age 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on September 7, 2019 at her home. Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Murphyn and Sylvia (Law) Neaffer. Martha was the wife to the late Mercer V. Napper. She was a member of three lodges which included: Order of the Eastern Star, Jephthah Chapter 73, Pittsburgh, PA and the Donegal Chapter 422, Lancaster, PA; the S.O.O.B. – 80, Carnegie, PA; and the Ladies Auxiliary Pittsburgh Commandery #1 Knights Templar. Martha is survived by a daughter, Margaret (Napper) Richmond, wife of the late Frederick Richmond, of Lancaster, PA, and her children: Frederick Richmond, Jr., his daughter, Victoria; Dr. Keith Richmond, Dr. Chad Richmond husband of Tammy, and their children: Emily and Julia; a son, Mercer A. Napper of Pittsburgh, PA, his children, Mercer V. Napper husband of Julia, and their children: Vaida, Mercer D., Veston Lewis, Matthew Napper; a daughter, Marie (Napper) Macios wife of Stanley of Elmwood Park, NJ; and a son, Milton Napper husband of Diane of Pittsburgh, PA, and their children, Amanda, Justin, Ryan and Alexis; and a deceased son, Francis Napper. "Dear Mom, We can't even imagine a more wonderful Mother than you. Thank you for all the sweet and brave things that you did to keep your family safe and happy. We know it was hard when our father died so young, but the good Lord kept you strong. Everyday we thank The Lord in Jesus name for being our most precious gift. Thank you for being our blessed mom! We will love you forever! Rest in peace dear Mom". Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Martha's name to the (Lancaster Chapter), 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. CHARLES F. SNYDER, JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; 717-560-5100.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now