BURNS MARTHA (NAPPER)
Age 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on September 7, 2019 at her home. Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Murphyn and Sylvia (Law) Neaffer. Martha was the wife to the late Mercer V. Napper. She was a member of three lodges which included: Order of the Eastern Star, Jephthah Chapter 73, Pittsburgh, PA and the Donegal Chapter 422, Lancaster, PA; the S.O.O.B. – 80, Carnegie, PA; and the Ladies Auxiliary Pittsburgh Commandery #1 Knights Templar. Martha is survived by a daughter, Margaret (Napper) Richmond, wife of the late Frederick Richmond, of Lancaster, PA, and her children: Frederick Richmond, Jr., his daughter, Victoria; Dr. Keith Richmond, Dr. Chad Richmond husband of Tammy, and their children: Emily and Julia; a son, Mercer A. Napper of Pittsburgh, PA, his children, Mercer V. Napper husband of Julia, and their children: Vaida, Mercer D., Veston Lewis, Matthew Napper; a daughter, Marie (Napper) Macios wife of Stanley of Elmwood Park, NJ; and a son, Milton Napper husband of Diane of Pittsburgh, PA, and their children, Amanda, Justin, Ryan and Alexis; and a deceased son, Francis Napper. "Dear Mom, We can't even imagine a more wonderful Mother than you. Thank you for all the sweet and brave things that you did to keep your family safe and happy. We know it was hard when our father died so young, but the good Lord kept you strong. Everyday we thank The Lord in Jesus name for being our most precious gift. Thank you for being our blessed mom! We will love you forever! Rest in peace dear Mom". Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Martha's name to the (Lancaster Chapter), 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. CHARLES F. SNYDER, JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; 717-560-5100.