KOVALSKY MARTHA "MERT" (TUROCY) (CERRA)

Of Munhall, on March 9, 2019 with her daughters by her side, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kovalsky and the late Michael Cerra; loving mother of Michele (late Bill) Fincik, Carla (Robin) Moss and Lisa (Jack) Maddigan; sister of Nancy Stevenson, JoAnn Vargo and Dorothy Doyle; grandmother of Brett, Nicholas, Lindsay, Ashley (Justin), Taylor (Sean), Jacob, Abby and the late Christopher and Jonathan; also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Mert retired at age 75 with 45 years of service from Steel Valley Dentistry, beginning her career with Dr. Radison. She enjoyed her card club with her lady friends, traveling, especially to Las Vegas, spending time with her family and companion, Steve. Mert was a fun loving, energetic, larger than life good soul, who could light up a room when she entered, and who's memory will live on by the many lives she touched. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., St. Therese Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter. www.swgfuneralhome.com