HARRISON MARTHA D.

Age 93, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Health Center at Westminster Oaks. Martha was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to William H. and Martha Hodge Duane. Her father died when she was 12 years old so after high school, she began working to help support her mother and younger sister. She later worked for the Westinghouse Corporation, which is where she met her husband of 64 years, Theodore Edward Harrison. They lived in Charlotte, Houston and Pittsburgh and then moved to Tallahassee in 1981, after retirement. She was a longtime member of the Killearn Country Club and Fellowship Presbyterian Church. Martha was a devoted mother and grandmother, sharing with her children her love of reading, travel, chocolate, coffee, and champagne. She loved animals. In recent years, she was known as Grand-Martha, a title coined by one of her great-granddaughters. Although she did not have the opportunity to attend college herself, she was greatly supportive of her children's and grandchildren's college and graduate educations. Survivors include two daughters, Suzan Harrison of St. Petersburg, FL and Laura Harrison of Tallahassee; stepchildren, Theodore Edwin Harrison, John Ira Harrison (Arden) and Thomas Richard Harrison of Tallahassee and Julia Ann Mooney (Richard) of Atlantic, FL; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Margaret Steve Lynch. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee with a reception immediately following. A private interment will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Oaks, 4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Kelly Barber of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Harrison family with their arrangements.