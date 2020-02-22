|
MISENCIK MARTHA D. (BLAKELEY)
Age 89, of Ross Township, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Misencik; loving mother of Eileen (Robert A.) Krecek, Jr., Kathleen (John) Conrad, MaryJo (John Maloy) Misencik and Laura V. (Michael) Hannan; also survived by nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Ralph and Victoria Blakeley; sister of Roberta (Carl) Ewing, the late Ralph Blakeley and Joseph Blakeley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020