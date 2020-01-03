Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church
MARTHA E. "MARTY" (SLOAN) KELLY

MARTHA E. "MARTY" (SLOAN) KELLY Obituary
KELLY MARTHA "MARTY" E. (SLOAN)

Age 71, of Wilkins Twp. passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Deacon Michael W. Kelly. Loving mother of Reagan (Tiana) Kelly, Jamie (Emily Johnson) Kelly, Libby (Billy) DiNatale and Ben Kelly; adored grandmother of Deanna DiNatale, Madd and Savannah McKinley; sister of Albert (Sandy) Sloan, and the late William Sloan, and the late Jon (surviving spouse, Nancy) Sloan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marty was a longtime active member at St. Bernadette Parish. Friends will be received Saturday, 4-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church Monday, 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment to follow at Church Hill Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950 or online at www.stjude.org. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
