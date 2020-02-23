|
VAN HORN MARTHA E.
Age 97, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Arvada, CO; formerly of Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park, PA. Beloved wife of the late John R. Van Horn; mother of the late Beth Van Horn, Barbara Rawlings (Mark), Jack Van Horn (Kari), Mary Lynn Hohman (Lyle Thompson), and Sharon Van Horn (Lou Kohley); grandmother of Shannon Mondragon (Rob), Jenny Wernly (Mark), the late Bobby Rawlings, Kevin Rawlings, Kristin Crispe (Gage), John Van Horn, Mary Rush (David), Katie Kohley, Eddie Kohley (Carol) and Emily Laffey; great-grandmother of Anna, Eleanor, Kara, Siena, Kyan, Jackson, Mae, Hudson, Charlotte, Landon, Heather. Hope, AJ and Ariel. Burial will be private with immediate family. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. Services handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Martha's memory to the Presbyterian Women's Club at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2999 Bethel Church Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020