Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA VAN HORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA E. VAN HORN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA E. VAN HORN Obituary
VAN HORN MARTHA E.

Age 97, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Arvada, CO; formerly of Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park, PA. Beloved wife of the late John R. Van Horn; mother of the late Beth Van Horn, Barbara Rawlings (Mark), Jack Van Horn (Kari), Mary Lynn Hohman (Lyle Thompson), and Sharon Van Horn (Lou Kohley); grandmother of Shannon Mondragon (Rob), Jenny Wernly (Mark), the late Bobby Rawlings, Kevin Rawlings, Kristin Crispe (Gage), John Van Horn, Mary Rush (David), Katie Kohley, Eddie Kohley (Carol) and Emily Laffey; great-grandmother of Anna, Eleanor, Kara, Siena, Kyan, Jackson, Mae, Hudson, Charlotte, Landon, Heather. Hope, AJ and Ariel. Burial will be private with immediate family.  A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. Services handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Martha's memory to the Presbyterian Women's Club at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2999 Bethel Church Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102.


www.henneyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -