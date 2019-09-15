|
|
SPEIGHT MARTHA HELWIG
Marcie passed away on September 5, 2019. Born March 10, 1929, in Buffalo, New York to Norman George Helwig and Kate Baxter Helwig. Marcie spent her formative years in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Birmingham, Michigan. She attended Mt. Lebanon High School and graduated from Kingswood School at Cranbrook Academy, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She attended Eastman School of Music and earned her degree at Carnegie Mellon University. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, H. William (Bill) Speight. She is survived by her children, Lauri (James) Sullivan, Dana (Charles) Reed, and Norman (Emma) Speight; grandchildren, Bryan (Lauren) Reed, Claire (Adam) Trost, Kerry (Dennis) Smith, Daniel Sullivan, and Kristy Reed, and great-grandchildren, Theodore and Savannah Trost. Marcie's first love was music, and she used her trained soprano voice to entertain many through the years, performing solo for local theatres, organizations and churches performing into her eighties. Her grace extended to supporting her family, entertaining regularly in her home and volunteering at Reading for the Blind in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her 2008 move to Columbus, Ohio, allowed her to delight many residents of First Community Village with her charm and vigor. Many thanks to the staff at the Village, and the Roxbury in particular, for their devotion to her well-being. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019