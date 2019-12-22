Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ's Lutheran Church
Rt. 286
Plum, PA
View Map
Of Plum, age 74, unexpectedly was called home by her Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Hinkelman for 54 years. Loving and devoted mother of Kelly (Jim) Carrig of Ligonier, Karin (Dan) Whigham of Monroeville and Kori (Brian) Essig of Albion. Precious grandmother of Tony Hinkelman, Hunter, Mason and Neena Esssig. Sister of Ralph (Nancy) Churchfield, Randy (Judee) Churchfield and the late Marlene Flack. Marti was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Martha (Merkovsky) Churchfield. Marti was a longtime volunteer and bus driver for the Holiday Drum and Baton Corps while her daughters where active participants. At different times, she enjoyed various crafts such as ceramics, knitting, cross stitch and her latest favorite, diamond art, with which she was fashioning Christmas gifts for her grandchildren. Friends are welcome on Sunday, December 22, from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Marti's funeral service will be in Christ's Lutheran Church, Rt. 286, Plum on Monday at 10 a.m. Marti will be laid to rest in the Christ's Lutheran Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
