HOWARTH MARTHA (BROWN)
Age 61, of Pittsburgh. Beloved wife of Henry Howarth; daughter of Sandra M. Young and the late John A. Young, Jr.; mother of Emily Brooks Brown and Benjamin (Erica) Brown; proud grandmother of Levi, Rosalie and Connell Brown; sister of Elizabeth (Mark) McCormick and John A. (Gary) Young; niece of Linda Whitmyre; aunt of Justin McCormick, Erin (Justin) Fenley and Brynn (Robert) Steele. Private funeral arrangements by at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. Contributions may be made to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019