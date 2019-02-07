Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden City United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA LEVKUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA J. (JACOBS) LEVKUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARTHA J. (JACOBS) LEVKUS Obituary
LEVKUS MARTHA J. (JACOBS)

Age 82 of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael G. Levkus; loving mother of Bonnie (Felix) Zabroski, Michael (Patricia) Levkus, Richard (Belvia) Levkus, Robert Levkus, Donna (Robert) Stokes, Steven (Cindy) Levkus, Sandra (Paul) McCullough and Susan Hertzler; sister of Charles Jacobs and Betty Mattey; also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Marty was a longtime member and volunteer at Garden City United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Friends will be received Friday 2-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., at Garden City United Methodist Church. Interment will be private. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to Garden City United Methodist Church, 500 Laurel Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.