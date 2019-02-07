LEVKUS MARTHA J. (JACOBS)

Age 82 of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael G. Levkus; loving mother of Bonnie (Felix) Zabroski, Michael (Patricia) Levkus, Richard (Belvia) Levkus, Robert Levkus, Donna (Robert) Stokes, Steven (Cindy) Levkus, Sandra (Paul) McCullough and Susan Hertzler; sister of Charles Jacobs and Betty Mattey; also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Marty was a longtime member and volunteer at Garden City United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Friends will be received Friday 2-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., at Garden City United Methodist Church. Interment will be private. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to Garden City United Methodist Church, 500 Laurel Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.