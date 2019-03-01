Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
MARTHA J. (PARNELL) MOSER

MARTHA J. (PARNELL) MOSER Obituary
MOSER MARTHA J. (PARNELL)

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert C. Moser; loving mother of Marcy Ayers and the late Devinie Illingworth; stepmother of Brandon M. Moser; mother-in-law of Albert Illingworth; grandmother of Tyler Brozenick, Austin Clover, Anthony R. Moser, and Ariel R. Moser; sister of Robert Parnell, James "Larry" Parnell, and the late Marie Kirstein, and Mary Abel; also survived by her loving caregiver, Debbie Kahn. Friends received Sunday 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday 12:30 p.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
