MOSER MARTHA J. (PARNELL)
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert C. Moser; loving mother of Marcy Ayers and the late Devinie Illingworth; stepmother of Brandon M. Moser; mother-in-law of Albert Illingworth; grandmother of Tyler Brozenick, Austin Clover, Anthony R. Moser, and Ariel R. Moser; sister of Robert Parnell, James "Larry" Parnell, and the late Marie Kirstein, and Mary Abel; also survived by her loving caregiver, Debbie Kahn. Friends received Sunday 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday 12:30 p.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019