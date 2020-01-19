|
SANSOTTA MARTHA J.
Age 93, of Shaler Twp., passed away suddenly on January 10, 2020 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Sansotta; grandmother of Sarah (Aaron), Andrew (Jaclyn), Matthew, Dominique (Andrew) and PJ; great-grandma of Brandy, Jacob, Ethan, Alyzia and Anthony. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C., and Sophie Dietrich; and three sons, Donald, Larry R., and Gary (surviving Julia) Sansotta. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Matt Klenk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's name to The American Diabetes Association.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020