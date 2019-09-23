|
THOMPSON MARTHA J. "MARTY"
Peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, Martha J. "Marty", age 77, of Crafton. Beloved wife for 54 years of Homer R. Thompson; loving mother of Adrianne Kamara (Michael Tall, MD) Thompson/Tall, M.D. and Amanda Suzanne Thompson; dear grandmother of Maya Tall; daughter of the late Charles H. and Josephine (Himmelrick) Feldmiller and fairy goddaughter of the late Nellie "Nannie" Romack; sister of Mary Jo Gardner, Patricia Ptasick, Nancy (Donald) Nicoll; also numerous nieces and nephews. Marty was a dedicated teacher in the Pittsburgh Public School System for more than 33 years. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
