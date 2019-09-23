Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
MARTHA J. "MARTY" THOMPSON


1941 - 2019
MARTHA J. "MARTY" THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON MARTHA J. "MARTY"

Peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, Martha J. "Marty", age 77, of Crafton. Beloved wife for 54 years of Homer R. Thompson; loving mother of Adrianne Kamara (Michael Tall, MD) Thompson/Tall, M.D. and Amanda Suzanne Thompson; dear grandmother of Maya Tall; daughter of the late Charles H. and Josephine (Himmelrick) Feldmiller and fairy goddaughter of the late Nellie "Nannie" Romack; sister of Mary Jo Gardner, Patricia Ptasick, Nancy (Donald) Nicoll; also numerous nieces and nephews. Marty was a dedicated teacher in the Pittsburgh Public School System for more than 33 years. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
