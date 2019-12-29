|
BUSCH MARTHA JANE
Age 84, of Allegheny County, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born on September 30, 1935, she was the daughter of Virginia Jean and John Frederick Busch. She is survived by her sons, Ken Klages of Largo, FL and Scott Klages of Yorba Linda, CA, and three granddaughters. Jane was always interested in art and music. She enjoyed square dancing, painting, and was a president of the Fox Chapel Area Women's Club. She joined the Sweet Adelines where she sang soprano, and sang in the choir at Memorial Park church for ten years and more recently at the Ingomar Methodist Church where she sang into her 80's. Having had fibromyalgia for many years, Jane started a support group for those afflicted with the condition. When Jane noticed that someone needed help, she always offered a hand. Even in her 80's, she helped those women who suffered with Alzheimer's disease. Jane will be deeply missed by all. At age 79, Jane moved to Cumberland Woods Village where she enjoyed new friendships and the company of her dear little Westie, Ty. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019