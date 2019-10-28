Home

MARTHA JEAN RICHARDS STRUNK

MARTHA JEAN RICHARDS STRUNK Obituary
STRUNK MARTHA JEAN RICHARDS

Age 82, of Pittsburgh (Bellevue), passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, in Fredericksburg, VA. She is the loving mother of Rachel Richard (John), Jeanne Hammel, and Laura Strunk. Preceded in death by her son, David; and parents, William Richards and Martha Couch. She was a treasured friend of many in Pittsburgh and beyond. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Bellevue Pediatric Associates. She gave back to the community by volunteering at her church and AGH. In her spare time she loved reading, singing, QVC, the Hallmark Channel, and vacations (particularly at the beach or Deer Valley). Her hair was well coiffed, her nails were always polished, she made the best mac & cheese, and delicious shortbread cookies. No visitation is planned. There will be a celebratory potluck on November 16, 2019, at noon at her church (address below). In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to New Life Community Church: 45 N. Fremont Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202 - (412) 761-1600.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
