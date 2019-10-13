|
|
NEGLEY MARTHA L.
Age 90, of Bakerstown, passed away surrounded by her family on October 10, 2019. After 41 years of service, Martha retired as Chief Dietitian from the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. She was the sister-in-law of K. Christine Negley of Bakerstown and Audrey Negley of Layton, UT; aunt of 16 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 William Flinn Hwy., Gibsonia, PA 15044. Memorial donations may be made to the church or the Veterans Hospital. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019