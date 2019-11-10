|
|
WILLIAMS MARTHA LEE
Age 95, of Crystal Lake Rd., West Union went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in West Union on August 12, 1924 a daughter of H. Walter and Mary Freeman Smith. On September 11, 1948 she married the love of her life, James Leo Williams who survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Karen Panson and husband, Michael, Pittsburgh, PA; one grandson, Michael Stinespring and wife, Shelli; great-grandchildren, Nicole Stinespring, Winchester, VA; Tiffani Stinespring, Middlebourne, WV; Charley Stinespring and James Leo Stinespring, Oxford, WV; daughter-in-law, Donna Williams; and sisters-in-law, Jean Smith and Imogene Lynch; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Williams; one granddaughter, Mikiah Stinespring; two brothers, Elden and Glen Smith; four sisters, Edith White, Velma Williams, Edna Hull and Wilma Williams. Mrs. Williams was a 1941 graduate of Doddridge County High School and was a former employee of The Homer Laughlin China Company. Lee was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and enjoyed flower gardening. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished her grandson, Michael and her beloved great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted in the SPURGEON FUNERAL HOME, 56 Front St., West Union on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David McCauley presiding. Interment will follow in the Wilbur Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.spurgeonfunerals.com. Spurgeon Funeral Home is privileged to serve the Williams family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019