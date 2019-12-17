Home

Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME
Jefferson Hills, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME
Jefferson Hills, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME
Jefferson Hills, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME
Jefferson Hills, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Ascension Byzantine Catholic Church
Clairton, PA
View Map
MARTHA (PETROVICH) LEMAK

LEMAK MARTHA (PETROVICH)

Age 83, of Jefferson Hills, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Martha was a longtime parishioner of Ascension Parish in Clairton and retired from the West Jefferson Hills School District. She was an expert bread maker and master cookie maker. Beloved and devoted wife of 60 years to Paul, and mother of Debbie (Ken) Smith, Karen (Tom) Power and Michael (Tim Murphy). Proud grandmother of Brian (Marilyn), Jeffrey, Laura, Richard, Elizabeth and Melissa.  Daughter of the late Nick and Pauline Petrovich. Caring sister to Dorothy, Paul, Pete, Marian, Dan and Nancy. Aunt to many and friend to all who knew her. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY, December 17, at the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME in Jefferson Hills. A Parastas will be Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. during visitation. Panachyda will be WEDNESDAY, December 18, in the funeral home at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Ascension Byzantine Catholic Church, Clairton. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA at pfwpa.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
