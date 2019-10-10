|
KEEFE MARTHA M.
Age 91, of Oakmont, on October 8, 2019; born September 27, 1928. Beloved wife of 70 years to Dr. William J. Keefe; daughter of the late Ora and Cinderella Schroeder of Milford, Illinois; mother of Kathryn McCurdy, Robert Keefe, Nanci Keefe, Jodi Keefe-McCurdy, and John Keefe; enriched by seven grandchildren, Lindsay, John, Grant, Daniel, Michael, Kimberly, and Kiley. Tireless, simply everybody's mother for years, sustained by an astonishing sense of humor, Marty managed her son's flagship restaurant, Carnivores, with remarkable dedication. She ran Carnivores for some 20 years. She ran it from top to bottom, flat out, no holds barred, whole hog, covering every nook and cranny, and then some. In the process, she enlivened and enhanced countless others' lives while enjoying every minute of her work. Marty has been a strong and loving presence in the lives of many, and especially in the lives of family members. She shaped us all in fundamental ways and will remain forever in our hearts. Private family services entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019