WAWROCKI MARTHA M. (VINOSKY)
Age 93, of East McKeesport, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Mother of Elaine (Robert) Forsyth; mother-in-law of Charles Rubright; also two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis B. "Fritz" Wawrocki; her daughter, Maureen Rubright and grandson, Charlie Rubright. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1313 Fifth Ave., East McKeesport, with interment following in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing may contribute to . For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019