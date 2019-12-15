Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
MARTHA M. (VINOSKY) WAWROCKI

MARTHA M. (VINOSKY) WAWROCKI Obituary
WAWROCKI MARTHA M. (VINOSKY)

Age 93, of East McKeesport, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.  Mother of Elaine (Robert) Forsyth; mother-in-law of Charles Rubright; also two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis B. "Fritz" Wawrocki; her daughter, Maureen Rubright and grandson, Charlie Rubright. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1313 Fifth Ave., East McKeesport, with interment following in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, is in charge of arrangements.  Those wishing may contribute to . For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
