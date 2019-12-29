|
DEWOSKY MARTHA PAULINE
Affectionately known as "Gammy", 86, passed peacefully with her beloved family by her side on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Gammy was born on February 12, 1933 in Rock Glen, Pennsylvania, one of four children of George and Anna Bloschock. She always talked fondly of her childhood – being raised on the family farm, selling candy at the family's gas station, and cheering at Black Creek High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Dewosky, on August 16, 1952. The two had a beautiful life together, raising their four children, Susan, Karen, Jeff, and John Paul, in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. After years of marriage and wonderful memories, Larry passed on February 20, 1995. Gammy then dedicated her sole being to her children and grandchildren. She always took pride in her Pennsylvania roots, especially as a tried and true Pittsburgh sports fan, being a Steelers season ticket holder since the mid-1960s; however, she relocated to Huntersville, North Carolina in 2013 to be closer to her family. She spent her remaining years living life to the fullest. Her beloved Larry's favorite Christmas song was "I'll Be Home for Christmas" – a perfect anthem to celebrate their reunion as Gammy went to rejoin him and our Lord on Christmas Day. Gammy lived her life for everyone else but herself, as God calls us to do. She had a special way of making every person she met feel like they were the most important person to her – whether that was a life-long friend or the students at the elementary school she volunteered at. Her family was her everything, and she was everything to her family. There is nothing she loved more than bragging about her family's many accomplishments. Her humorous sayings, charismatic spirit, and selfless heart will forever live on. She is survived by her children, Susan (and Peter) Vardoulis, Karen (and Michael) Nestor, Jeff Dewosky, and John (and Suzanne) Dewosky; her grandchildren, Alissa (and Vic) Stramenga, Brandon (and Kim) Dewosky, Kira Vardoulis, Teryn Vardoulis, JD Dewosky, Derek Dewosky, Taylor Dewosky, Becca Dewosky, Maria Dewosky, and Teresa Dewosky; and her great-grandchildren, Caden Stramenga, Weston Stramenga, Owen Dewosky, and Alayna Dewosky. She is also survived by her sister, Michaeline Bloschock; and many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Bloschock; her husband, Larry Dewosky; and her brothers, George and Jimmy Bloschock. Family and close friends will be celebrating Gammy's life at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at North American Martyrs on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by her burial at Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.