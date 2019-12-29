Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA DEWOSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA PAULINE DEWOSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA PAULINE DEWOSKY Obituary
DEWOSKY MARTHA PAULINE

Affectionately known as "Gammy", 86, passed peacefully with her beloved family by her side on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Gammy was born on February 12, 1933 in Rock Glen, Pennsylvania, one of four children of George and Anna Bloschock. She always talked fondly of her childhood – being raised on the family farm, selling candy at the family's gas station, and cheering at Black Creek High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Dewosky, on August 16, 1952. The two had a beautiful life together, raising their four children, Susan, Karen, Jeff, and John Paul, in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. After years of marriage and wonderful memories, Larry passed on February 20, 1995. Gammy then dedicated her sole being to her children and grandchildren. She always took pride in her Pennsylvania roots, especially as a tried and true Pittsburgh sports fan, being a Steelers season ticket holder since the mid-1960s; however, she relocated to Huntersville, North Carolina in 2013 to be closer to her family. She spent her remaining years living life to the fullest. Her beloved Larry's favorite Christmas song was "I'll Be Home for Christmas" – a perfect anthem to celebrate their reunion as Gammy went to rejoin him and our Lord on Christmas Day. Gammy lived her life for everyone else but herself, as God calls us to do. She had a special way of making every person she met feel like they were the most important person to her – whether that was a life-long friend or the students at the elementary school she volunteered at. Her family was her everything, and she was everything to her family. There is nothing she loved more than bragging about her family's many accomplishments. Her humorous sayings, charismatic spirit, and selfless heart will forever live on. She is survived by her children, Susan (and Peter) Vardoulis, Karen (and Michael) Nestor, Jeff Dewosky, and John (and Suzanne) Dewosky; her grandchildren, Alissa (and Vic) Stramenga, Brandon (and Kim) Dewosky, Kira Vardoulis, Teryn Vardoulis, JD Dewosky, Derek Dewosky, Taylor Dewosky, Becca Dewosky, Maria Dewosky, and Teresa Dewosky; and her great-grandchildren, Caden Stramenga, Weston Stramenga, Owen Dewosky, and Alayna Dewosky. She is also survived by her sister, Michaeline Bloschock; and many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Bloschock; her husband, Larry Dewosky; and her brothers, George and Jimmy Bloschock. Family and close friends will be celebrating Gammy's life at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at North American Martyrs on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by her burial at Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -