RAMOLT MARTHA (WILSON)

Age 82, of Greentree peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved mother of William Ramolt, Elaine (Duck) Lynch, Roseanne (David) McCabe and Edward (Estella) Ramolt; grandmother of James McKenzie, Sr., Kimberly and Kristina Ramolt; great-grandmother of James McKenzie, Jr.; sister of Diane Kachinko and the late Patricia Carey; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Martha was a former employee of the Greentree Public Library for over 15 years and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Thursday in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 100 West Station Square Dr., Pgh., PA 15219.

