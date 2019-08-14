Home

Royal-Coleman Funeral Home
6028 Us Highway 6
Linesville, PA 16424
(814) 683-4111
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Royal-Coleman Funeral Home
6028 Us Highway 6
Linesville, PA 16424
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Royal-Coleman Funeral Home
6028 Us Highway 6
Linesville, PA 16424
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
401 S. Mercer St
Linesville, PA
MARTHA S. (MARTY) TOKARSKI

MARTHA S. (MARTY) TOKARSKI Obituary
TOKARSKI MARTHA (MARTY) S.

Martha (Marty) S. Tokarski, 83, of Linesville, died Aug. 11, 2019. Wife of Richard Tokarski; mother of Dennis Tokarski (Cara), Wendy Cooney (Jim), Sherry Matous, Linda Dankert (John), Susan Herndon (Jeff) and Russell Tokarski (Tara); sister of Estella Fisher of Ohio; grandmother to 14; and great-grandmother to 14. Calling Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at ROYAL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 6028 U.S. Hwy. 6, Linesville. Mass 11 a.m. Friday at St. Philip Church, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville. Memorials at phassociation.org. Condolences royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
