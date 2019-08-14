|
TOKARSKI MARTHA (MARTY) S.
Martha (Marty) S. Tokarski, 83, of Linesville, died Aug. 11, 2019. Wife of Richard Tokarski; mother of Dennis Tokarski (Cara), Wendy Cooney (Jim), Sherry Matous, Linda Dankert (John), Susan Herndon (Jeff) and Russell Tokarski (Tara); sister of Estella Fisher of Ohio; grandmother to 14; and great-grandmother to 14. Calling Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at ROYAL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 6028 U.S. Hwy. 6, Linesville. Mass 11 a.m. Friday at St. Philip Church, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville. Memorials at phassociation.org. Condolences royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019