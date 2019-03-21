Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Schertz, TX
MARTHA SKLADANY LONGMIRE

LONGMIRE MARTHA SKLADANY

Martha passed from this earth at age 81 on March 14, 2019. Born on July 15, 1937 in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, Martha joined the Air Force in 1957 to "see the world." She met her life's one true love, Bobby Joe Longmire, at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, and they married in August, 1959. Their adventures together took them from San Antonio to England, New Mexico, Washington D.C., and North Carolina (all courtesy of the US Air Force). Bobby preceded her in death far too soon in 1973, but not before the births of their three treasured children; Martha was also preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary; as well as her sisters Valerie, Marie, and Florence; she is survived by her brother, Andrew (Ann); and her loving children, Robert (Renee), Kathy (Doug) and Jeff (Carol) and her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends welcome from 5-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
