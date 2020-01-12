|
STANISH MARTHA (STONE)
Age 96, peacefully passed on Friday, January 10, 2020, of Jefferson, formerly of Whitehall. Wife of the late Mel Stanish; beloved mother of Melanie (Donnie) Grimm and the late Bob Stanish; proud grandmother of Michael Stanish; daughter of the late Rade and Smilja Stojanovich; sister of the late Nick, Pete and Bob Stone; special cousin of Donna "from Lackawanna" and her husband, Paul Barrera. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, Kumovi, family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. Pomen service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Visitation also on Tuesday from 12:00-1:00 in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Sava Cemetery. Family suggests contributions to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Dr., Pgh., PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020