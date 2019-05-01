Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA LeGATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA T. LeGATES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARTHA T. LeGATES Obituary
LeGATES MARTHA T.

Age 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away on April 29, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on January 28, 1945. Beloved daughter to the late Harley and Martha LeGates; loving sister to Nancy Kelly, Harley LeGates and James LeGates; caring aunt to Edward, Jacqueline, Joseph, Diane and Marcia. Special friend to Carol, Betsy, Rita, Larry and Pat. Friends will be received on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Martha's name to: Catholic Charities, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now