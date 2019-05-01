|
|
LeGATES MARTHA T.
Age 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away on April 29, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on January 28, 1945. Beloved daughter to the late Harley and Martha LeGates; loving sister to Nancy Kelly, Harley LeGates and James LeGates; caring aunt to Edward, Jacqueline, Joseph, Diane and Marcia. Special friend to Carol, Betsy, Rita, Larry and Pat. Friends will be received on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Martha's name to: Catholic Charities, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019