TREEMARCKI MARTHA

Age 97, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, March 15, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late James Treemarcki; dear mother of Gary (late Carol) Treemarcki, Rick (Susan) Treemarcki, and the late Audrey (surviving spouse Steve) Stasik; grandmother of Craig Stasik, Janelle (Craig) Weber, Terry Treemarcki, and Erica Treemarcki; great-grandmother of Katlyn (Ben) Gregg, Laura Pollick, Sophia Weber, Alec Weber, and Sophie Treemarcki; great-great-grandmother of Max Gregg; also survived by nieces and nephews, and other family members. Martha was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be missed by all who knew her. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp. Please view the family's online guestbook, www.musmannofh.com.