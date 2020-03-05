MARTHA WHETSTONE (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA WHETSTONE.
Service Information
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
15207
(412)-521-8116
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:45 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHETSTONE MARTHA

Age 90, passed away peacefully at home, with her daughters at her side, Monday, March 2, 2020. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Jack Whetstone, beloved mother of Caroline McGinley (the late Thomas), and Deana Gamrat (the late Bill). Beloved grandmother of Keerstan McGinley, Will Gamrat, and Griffin Gamrat. Martha is also survived by her loving brothers; Dutch, Larry, Tom, and Dennis Hanes. Predeceased in death by siblings, Donald, Delbert, Doyle, Dempsey, Ann Burgess, and Ruth Crabtree. Martha was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a great cook, and a wonderful woman. Visitation with the family Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116, Patrick Vereb, F.D. Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday evening at 8:45 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.