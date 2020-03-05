WHETSTONE MARTHA
Age 90, passed away peacefully at home, with her daughters at her side, Monday, March 2, 2020. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Jack Whetstone, beloved mother of Caroline McGinley (the late Thomas), and Deana Gamrat (the late Bill). Beloved grandmother of Keerstan McGinley, Will Gamrat, and Griffin Gamrat. Martha is also survived by her loving brothers; Dutch, Larry, Tom, and Dennis Hanes. Predeceased in death by siblings, Donald, Delbert, Doyle, Dempsey, Ann Burgess, and Ruth Crabtree. Martha was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a great cook, and a wonderful woman. Visitation with the family Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116, Patrick Vereb, F.D. Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday evening at 8:45 p.m.