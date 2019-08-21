Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHALINE BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHALINE ELIZABETH BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHALINE ELIZABETH BROWN Obituary
BROWN MARTHALINE ELIZABETH

On Friday, August 16, 2019 Marthaline Elizabeth Brown, Age 63 of N. Braddock, PA. Mother of Rondaya and Sheldon Brown (Tierra); sister of Arlene Brown, Michelle Carter, Sharon Brown, Mary Pollard and Keith Brown; grandmother of Ava and Avery; niece of Joann White. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 22, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412)271-3880. Funeral service will be Friday, 11 a.m. on August 23, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA. Interment Monongahela Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHALINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now