BROWN MARTHALINE ELIZABETH
On Friday, August 16, 2019 Marthaline Elizabeth Brown, Age 63 of N. Braddock, PA. Mother of Rondaya and Sheldon Brown (Tierra); sister of Arlene Brown, Michelle Carter, Sharon Brown, Mary Pollard and Keith Brown; grandmother of Ava and Avery; niece of Joann White. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 22, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412)271-3880. Funeral service will be Friday, 11 a.m. on August 23, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA. Interment Monongahela Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019