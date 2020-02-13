Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARTIN PIPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN EARL (BUD) PIPER

MARTIN EARL (BUD) PIPER Obituary
PIPER MARTIN EARL (BUD)

Of Carnegie, PA, passed peacefully at home on Feb. 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Clare Ellen Piper; sisters, Joyce Yokim, Mary Ellen Clements (Tom); and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Clare; and dear daughter, Cami Lynn Piper. Bud was a devoted Master Mason and a Patriotic Veteran. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and loving ways with his family. We will love our "Buddy" forever! No Visitation. Bud will be interred with Military Honors at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangments entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
