O'DONNELL MARTIN EDWARD

Age 70, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born September 25, 1949 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Harold A. O'Donnell and Anna May (Kirke) O'Donnell. Martin was a 1967 graduate of North Allegheny Senior High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, primarily in Southeast Asia. He retired from Calgon Carbon Corporation on Neville Island. He was an avid gardener and a car enthusiast. Above all, he was a caring, generous person who loved performing acts of kindness to help others. Martin will be dearly missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Ronald A. ODonnell of Harmar Twp.; and his sister, Patricia A. Harris of Ragley, LA. There will be no public visitation for Martin. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:

www.boylanfuneralservices.com