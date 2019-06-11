PALMA MARTIN F.

On June 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, Martin F. Palma went to be with the Lord. Martin was born on January 21, 1932. He is survived by his wife, Leona (Walkowiak) who was the love of his life. They married on May 3,1952. Marty and Leona were inseparable, still holding hands after 67 years. Martin loved all sports and could often be seen watching two sports at one time while listening to one on the radio. But his favorite was baseball. He was a catcher who had the opportunity to play professionally. But true to his "family first" motto, he chose a quiet family life instead. Martin was a veteran of the Korean War and served in Japan. His career with Allegheny County began as a cashier but hard work and dedication promoted him to First Deputy to the Prothonotary. His passion though was in community service as councilman in the neighborhood where he grew up, Mt. Oliver. He served for many years and had a large impact in his role in the borough. But Martin's true legacy was the close family he raised with the kind of selfless love and kindness that lives on in every one of his "angels". Martin is survived by his children, Karen Kirol (Mark), Joyce Derrick (Steven), Geralyn Kelly (Michael), Martin (Anne). Martin was Grandpap to 11 adoring grandchildren, Bob (Teresa), Kelly (Scott), Randy (Melanie), Stephanie (Greg), Leanna (Jarret), Sean, Connor, Ryan, Jennifer (Rick), Emily and Katherine. He was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren, Ava, Noah, Jonah, Mya, Colin, Cole, Elijah, Elena, Natalie,Vanessa and Westyn. He will be missed dearly by nieces and nephews many of whom he treated like one of his own children, and along with many other extended family and friends. One of his favorite sayings was "God Willing". God Willing, we can all make as much of an impact as he did with our lives. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Catholic Blessing service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org/give.html Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.