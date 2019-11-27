Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus
MARTIN G. "MARTY" MILLER

MARTIN G. "MARTY" MILLER Obituary
MILLER MARTIN G. "MARTY"

Age 62, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband and best friend to Karen (Ansill) Miller for 37 years; loving father of Janet (Jeff) Kruman and Stacey Miller (Andrew Gill); proud grandfather of Mayah, Austin and Braxton Gill, and Alexandra and Garrett Kruman; caring brother of Joanne (Brian) Vukotich. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and in laws. Marty loved motorcycles and was a member of the Gold Wings. He was also an avid car lover including antique cars. Marty will be remembered for his friendships and always putting others before himself, and most of all being a dedicated family man. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000, on Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ride for Kids, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, http://www.curethekids.org/events/ride-for-kids/. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhuaer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
