|
|
CONROY, JR. MARTIN J.
Of Delmont, formerly of Braddock Hills, age 61, died peacefully at home with his family at his side. Beloved and devoted husband of Kathy (McCann) Conroy for 28 years; precious son of Mary (O'Malley) and the late Martin J. Conroy, Sr.; treasured and loving father of Martin J. Conroy II and Shannon N. Conroy, both of Delmont; dear brother of Mary B. (Jim) DiBasilio, Stephen Conroy, John (Sarah) Conroy, Kathleen (Mike) Bench and Colleen (Mike) Jennings; son-in-law of Evelyn and the late Jack McCann; brother-in-law of Kim (Tom) Devine, Jack (Nancy) McCann and Patty (Jeff) Knapp. Marty was a 1976 graduate of Central Catholic and attended Penn State. He began his professional career with Westinghouse R & D Center in Churchill. After a few years, Marty took a position with Banctec as an engineer and eventually became a manager. For the past five years he has been a District Manager for Giesecke + Devrient "G&D", an international bank security company. Marty was a coach for youth baseball and basketball teams. He loved to golf, vacation with family and friends and celebrate his Irish heritage. Friends are welcome on Monday, Labor Day, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019