|
|
EMORY MARTIN J. "MARTY"
Unexpectedly, on Monday, June 24, 2019, age 54, of McCandless Twp. Beloved husband for 26 years of Marcie (Neumann) Emory; father of Michael Valentine Emory and Charles Lee Emory; brother of Mark (Lori) Emory and Matthew (Cathy) Emory of NC; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 7-9 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. Marty enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers fanatic. He will be remembered as a devoted father and husband and loyal friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks autismspeaks.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019