John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
MARTIN J. McELROY Sr. Obituary
McELROY MARTIN J., SR.

Sadly on Saturday, April 20, 2019, Marty, age 61 of Springdale. Loving husband of Angel; beloved father of Martin, Jr., Alexandra and Domenica; son of Sandra Leavitt and the late Tim McElroy and Steven Pappa; grandfather of Michael, Sydney, Mallory, Zeke, Zoe and Mavis. Marty was in recovery for 29 years and helped many people. He was a lover of the Blues. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Shepherd's Heart Fellowship. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville. Everyone meet for Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church, Saturday at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday, 2-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
