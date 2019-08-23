|
ROSENSTOCK MARTIN J.
Age 98, on Wednesday, August 21; beloved husband of the late Nancy Ohl Rosenstock; father of Keith (Linda) Rosenstock and Donna Rosenstock; brother of Shirley Westerman; grandfather of Dr. Philip and Nathan Rosenstock and Elizabeth and Jake Pastor; also survived by nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and many caregivers. Martin graduated Allderdice where he was a member of several City Champion baseball and basketball teams. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII as a B-17 Bombardier flying 35 missions over Germany. He then became the 3rd generation at Canadian Fur Company downtown and owner from 1957 - 1989. A fitness fanatic, he ran daily for over 50 years. A gentleman, Martin was loved and respected by family and admired by many. Friends received at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday from 10 - 11 a.m. Services and Interment PRIVATE. A reception will be held at Weinberg Village, 300 JHF Dr., Pgh., PA 15217 on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Shiva service at Keith's residence on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. Contributions can be made to Jewish Family and Community Services, 5743 Bartlett St., Pgh., PA 15217.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019