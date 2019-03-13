ZEGAR MARTIN J.

Age 69, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday March 10, 2019. He was born in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 9, 1949 and is the son of the late Joseph and Mary Kovacic Zegar. He is survived by his wife, Donna Woods Zegar; son, Lt. Col. Christopher (Laurel) Zegar, a pilot stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany; daughter, Jennifer Zegar of North Huntingdon; grandsons, Caleb, Connor and Owen; brother, Stephen (Janet) Zegar of Plum, and niece Alexandra Zegar. Martin retired after 43 years of service as a mechanical engineer for Westinghouse Nuclear Energy. He was an avid fisherman, including fly fishing, and he custom built his own fishing rods and tied his own flies. He hunted and golfed and built his own golf clubs. He custom built Tamburitzan instruments and played in Tamburitzan orchestras. He was a "Jack of all trades" around the house. He was a basketball and baseball coach for the Police Athletic League in N. Huntindon. He received his 2nd degree black belt and was an instructor of Tae Kwon Do. At Mingo Creek Farms where his daughter rode horses, he took care of all riders' equestrian equipment. He was an usher at Corpus Christi Church. Family and friends will be received at Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177) on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Corpus Christi Church, 2515 Versailles Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Burial to follow. Remembrances may be made to Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 2990 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 300C, Los Angeles, CA 90064.To share a memory or condolence visit

