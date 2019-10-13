Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN BOEHM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN JOHN BOEHM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTIN JOHN BOEHM Obituary
BOEHM MARTIN JOHN

Age 89, of Bethel Park, passed away on October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Rudell M. Boehm; loving father of Mark (Sherri) Boehm; proud grandfather of Matthew (Ashley) Boehm and great-grandfather of five. Martin served in the US Navy and was a retired elementary teacher. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the , 810 River Ave. # 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now