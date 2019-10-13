|
BOEHM MARTIN JOHN
Age 89, of Bethel Park, passed away on October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Rudell M. Boehm; loving father of Mark (Sherri) Boehm; proud grandfather of Matthew (Ashley) Boehm and great-grandfather of five. Martin served in the US Navy and was a retired elementary teacher. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the , 810 River Ave. # 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019