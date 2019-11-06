|
SAUNDERS MARTIN JOHNSTON
Age 70, of Fox Chapel, passed to eternal life on November 2, 2019. Son of the late Norval Saunders and Jane Johnston Saunders. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Marty came to Pittsburgh in 1974 when he joined Westinghouse as labor counsel following graduation from New York University with an LL.M. in labor law. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Rosanne Clementi Saunders; and children, Martin R. (Juliane Berg) and Clare A. The family is grateful to everyone who supported Marty after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, particularly the staff of the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the ALS Association and the ALS Clinic at Allegheny General Hospital. Marty practiced management labor and employment law for over forty years. He finished his long and distinguished legal career by opening Steptoe & Johnson's labor practice in Pennsylvania. Considered by his Steptoe peers to be an authority on the legal community in Western Pennsylvania, Marty was regularly recognized by Best Lawyers in America and was known as a generous mentor to younger lawyers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Visitation Thursday, November 7th from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, November 8th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9th at 9 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial at Madonna of Jerusalem Church, 201 9th Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019