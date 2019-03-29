FINEGAN MARTIN P.

Age 68, died peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on March 22, 2019. The son of the late Leo and Mary Alice Finegan, Marty was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University and received his MBA from University of Pittsburgh. He later moved to Morristown, New Jersey. Marty spent his career with KPMG, retiring four years ago. Marty is survived by his adoring wife Elizabeth (Cole); his children, Gregory, Tom, and Allie (Campo); his son-in-law, Nick Campo; his beloved grandsons, Ben and Jack; his siblings Mary-Lee, John and Patrick; many nephews and nieces; and many, many cherished friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marty's memory to the Market Street Mission in Morristown, New Jersey. ([email protected]).