Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
MARTIN PAUL "MARTY" CHABALA


1930 - 2019
MARTIN PAUL "MARTY" CHABALA Obituary
CHABALA MARTIN PAUL "MARTY"

Age 89, of St. Johns, FL, formerly of Bridgeville and Cranberry Twp., PA, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, while under the care of Community Hospice at Bailey Family Center For Caring in St. Augustine, FL. Born May 4, 1930, in Bridgeville, he was the son of the late John E. and Anna Janosky Chabala. Marty proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Cold War from 1949-1950 and in the reserves after that. He was a member of St. Ferdinand Parish in Cranberry Twp., and a former member of Holy Child Parish in Bridgeville (formerly known as St. Agatha Parish), where he also belonged to the Men's Club. He retired from Universal Cyclops Steel as a Metallurgical Lab Supervisor after 44 years of service. Marty was also a member of the American Legion in Bridgeville. In his free time, he was an avid golfer, bowler, and he entertained people of all ages with his honky-tonk piano playing. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Marty leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 56 years, Loretta M. Gemperle Chabala, whom he married on August 10, 1963; his children, Catherine "Cathy" (Stephen) Jorgensen of St. Johns, FL, Margaret "Margie" (Mickey) Beggy of Cranberry Twp., PA, Patricia "Patty" Chabala of Cheyenne, WY, Theresa "Terri" Chabala of Grove City, PA, Martin A. "Marty" Chabala of Pittsburgh (Southside), PA, and Paul M. (Stephanie) Chabala of Troy, OH; his grandchildren, Matthew, Martina, and Michael Beggy, Nathan Albrink, and Ryan Patingale; his brother, Edward Chabala of Bridgeville, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Chabala, and two sisters-in-law, Maryann and Betty Chabala. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Marty's honor to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh or . Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
