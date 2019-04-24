Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
MARTIN R. "MARTY" JOYCE

MARTIN R. "MARTY" JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE MARTIN R. "MARTY"

Age 60, of Pittsburgh passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Loving husband of Debbie; beloved father of Martin and Tyler; fraternal twin of John F. and brother of Maureen Kinneavy (Tom) and the late Colleen Joyce; also survived by nieces and nephews. Marty was a former employee, for over 30 years, as the Building Manager of the Crane Building in the Strip District. Also an avid Penguin and Steelers fan. Family and friends will be received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Saturday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mighty Penguins Sled Hockey Team, penguinssledhockey.org/donations.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
