Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
Homestead, PA
MARTINA BOSKO Obituary
BOSKO MARTINA

Of Munhall,  died peacefully at home on October 30, 2019, just one month short of her 100th birthday.  Daughter of the late John and Mary (Lucas) Bosko; sister of Dolores Ragan, Florence Malutinok  and Jack Bosko; aunt of David Bosko, Thomas Ragan, Jr., Patricia Ragan Dzambo, Richard Ragan, Donna Uhouse and  John Bosko, Jr.   Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 2-4 and  7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead.  Interment St. Michael Cemetery, West Mifflin.  Martina retired from the payroll department of Westinghouse after 44 years of service.  She was a generous, compassionate and easy going gracious person who had a very sharp keen mind.  Her ability to retain numbers was remarkable.  In her 1939 yearbook, she was described as a shark in algebra.  She was a sponge for knowledge and spent time in the public library then pass on what she read to her nieces and nephews.  There are many stories and facts we learned from Martina that are endless and ones that we will always remember.  www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
