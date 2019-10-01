|
SKUTA, SR. MARTY
Marty Skuta Sr. 81, of Ligonier died Monday, September 30, 2019, at the UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. Marty was the owner/operator of Skuta Signs which he founded in 1974. Marty was a graduate of Tarentum High School. He is preceded in death by his wife, Constance (Myslenski) Skuta; and a daughter, Mary Jo Teske. Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 AND 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery. To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Complete obituary will run in Wednesday's paper.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019