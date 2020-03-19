WAMSLEY MARVEL F. (FERGUSON)

Marvel F. (Ferguson) Wamsley, age 94, of Hampton Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with family at her side. Born December 1, 1925, in Hampton Township, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Burdella (King) Ferguson. She married James Ray Wamsley on May 14, 1949, at the Wildwood Presbyterian Church. They were married for 41 years when he passed away on May 14, 1990. Marvel was a member of Hampton Presbyterian Church and AARP. She did data entry part time for the Butler Auto Auction for more than 32 years. She enjoyed golf and was on a Traveling League for 20 years. She also was an avid musician, playing piano and organ throughout her life. She is survived by her daughter, Lori W. Jones and her husband, Scott, of Valencia; son, Scott Raymond Wamsley, of Hampton Township; daughter-in-law, Teresa Wamsley, of Butler; four grandchildren, Jes Wamsley and her fiancé, Rich Crowner, Carl Laneave and his wife, Jess, Nick Wamsley and his companion, Lana Ishka, Mariah Jones and her fiancé, Ian Reitemeyer; three great-grandchildren, Parker Laneave (10), Declan Laneave (6) and Riley Crowner (5); sisters, Grace Thornton, of Zelienople; and Velma and Bruce Ault, of Greenville, PA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward J. Wamsley and brothers, Elmer and Wendel Ferguson. Due to current CDC recommendations, a private graveside service will be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Marvel's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.