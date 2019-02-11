SOWERS MARVIN C. "BUD"

Age 94 of Coraopolis passed on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born November 14, 1924 in Worthington, PA, son of the late Charles and Mary (Kile) Sowers; brother of the late Ellen Raimond and Robert Sowers; his nieces and nephews, Andrea (Allen) Fiedler, Joni (Rohn) Sambol and Robert K. (Barbara) Sowers, Lou (Jeannie) Raimond, Terry (Vinney Scully) Raimond, Joe Raimond; and had numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was a Navy Air Corps veteran of World War II and was an Aeronautical Engineer who built his own plane and was certified as a private pilot from the Civil Aeronautics Administration and his Airframe Powerplant Mechanic Certification from the FAA, enjoyed woodworking making furniture and clocks and was involved in various business ventures. Viewing Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead. Thursday, Prayers of Transfer 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church in Coraopolis at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors accorded.