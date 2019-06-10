Home

Aldrich Funeral Homes
431 E. 9th Ave.
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-3400
Marvin E. Carolina Sr.

Marvin E. Carolina Sr. Obituary
CAROLINA, SR. MARVIN E.

Age 87, transitioned on June 4, 2019. Beloved father of Marvin, Jr. (Michelle) and Marcia Payne; also survived by four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; Masonic brothers, church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, Braddock, PA where Services will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. Entombment Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOME, 412-461-3400.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
